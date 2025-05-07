Foundation season 3: Is premiere date, teaser coming tomorrow?

If you have been waiting for a long time to see Foundation season 3 over on Apple TV+, we tend to think that more good news is coming!

After all, the official account for the series has done its part to make us think that for the first time this year, we are going to get a huge reveal regarding the show’s future. If you head over here, you can see what we are talking about … and it may include the possibility that we are going to be seeing a teaser and/or a premiere date tomorrow. It feels like the perfect time for both of them, no?

One important thing to remember here is just how long we have been waiting already. Season 2 of the Asimov adaptation starring Lee Pace premiered back in the summer of 2023, and we know that season 3 had a long and pretty complicated production. Over the course of several months, there were stoppages due to industry strikes and eventually a change of showrunner. Hopefully Foundation does still come back looking and feeling like the same series you have come to know and love.

To go along with all of this, we are also hoping that there are chances for more stories beyond the third season. There is still so much source material at this point to be mined, but we do feel like it is in a rather similar position to another show recently in The Wheel of Time at Prime Video. Both are big-budget epics, but their futures seem to be somewhat based on how they perform in the numbers for their current episode runs. It is hard to break through into the mainstream these days but unfortunately, it is needed on some level when you are dealing with stories at such a big scale.

