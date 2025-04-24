Is Found new tonight on NBC, April 24, 2025?

Is Found new tonight on NBC? We know that last week, the series was off due to a pretty unique scheduling work. Remember, the network wanted to use that timeslot for a week to promote the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in here and share another bit of bad news: You are not going to be seeing the Shanola Hampton series back tonight, either — at least when it comes to us getting a new installment. As for the reason why, let’s just remind you that the entirety of the network’s lineup is MIA until May 1. That is when the home stretch is officially here. There are three more Found installments left this season, and we tend to think that there will be drama across the board with all of them.

Want to learn more about what is ahead? Well, just go ahead and check out synopses for the next two installments below…

Season 2 episode 20, “Missing While Independent” – 05/01/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A missing person flyer draws Margaret into a case about a missing woman with Down Syndrome. Previously missing persons from M&A’s old cases resurface. Sir negotiates the terms of his case. Dhan makes headway in determining Jamie’s identity. TV-14

Season 2 episode 21, “Missing While a Family” – 05/08/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : M&A is approached about a missing family from a Jewish Modern Orthodox congregation. Margaret shares her recent experiences with her family. Sir sets a plan in motion for his and Gabi’s future. An M&A ally is put in jeopardy. TV-14

Whatever happens at the end of episode 21, we do tend to think that the show is setting the stage for the finale. There is no season 3 renewal as of this writing, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that some more news on that soon…

