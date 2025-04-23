YOU season 6: Why isn’t it happening at Netflix?

Before we even get to the official launch of YOU season 5 at Netflix, let’s just go ahead and raise the following question. Why aren’t we getting a season 6? What factor contributes the most to this?

In a way, we suppose that you could look at this overall situation and consider it a success story from the start. After all, remember that this is a series that once upon a time aired on Lifetime, a network that is not even known for long-form scripted series like this anymore. It blew up on Netflix and from there, lasted far longer than a show about Joe Goldberg could have.

So why end it at this point? Honestly, there are a number of different reasons why this may have been the case … but we do tend to think the most important one is rather simple. We are talking here about a show that had a fantastic run and a lot of Netflix shows don’t make it longer than this. Their own algorithms determine a lot of their decisions and from their vantage point, they may have thought that ending the show here is the best way to maintain their overall value.

Also, we should go ahead and note that we are not altogether certain that there was a story to tell here with YOU that goes on longer than season 5. How many times can Joe get away with some of what he has done? This is the crisis that a lot of shows like this or Breaking Bad have. The longer that they go, the more unrealistic they can end up becoming. We do think that this also went into the decision to end things now, and it allows Penn Badgley and everyone involved to move on and do some other things.

