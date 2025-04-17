Is Found new tonight on NBC with season 2 episode 20?

Is Found new tonight on NBC? Given that you will be seeing both Law & Order and SVU on the air in a matter of hours, it may feel fair to assume so. The Shanola Hampton series has been the timeslot companion for the two the entirety of the season, so why change things up now?

Well, let’s just say that this is where we do have to step in and share a little bit of the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show tonight, with the reason for it being that NBC is broadcasting instead the season 5 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will be a Peacock exclusive after the fact. For those unaware, Found actually aired season 2 episode 19 on Monday to keep it at the same pace as its typical timeslot companions; that episode is now available to stream.

So when is season 2 episode 20 going to air? Think Thursday, May 1, the same day that both Law & Order and its spin-off are coming on the air. The title for it is “Missing While Independent,” and the synopsis below serves to better set the stage:

05/01/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A missing person flyer draws Margaret into a case about a missing woman with Down Syndrome. Previously missing persons from M&A’s old cases resurface. Sir negotiates the terms of his case. Dhan makes headway in determining Jamie’s identity. TV-14

Just from reading that alone, isn’t it fair to say there are a few emotional moments ahead? We do tend to think so. There are only a few episodes coming and beyond just that, there is a hope that we will get a season 3. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. (If you love the show, tell others to watch!)

