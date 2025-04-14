Foundation season 3 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about Foundation season 3 at some point before April is over? Of course, there is a good bit to be intrigued about when it comes to the path ahead! We know that a bunch of episodes have been shot and now, we are simply enduring the cruel wait for them to actually arrive.

So what is actually going on here? Why is the Apple TV+ series taking so long in order to come back? There are so many different things to get into here…

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that Foundation is one of those shows that you need a proper launching pad for, and Apple already has a ton of stuff on the schedule. They already released a sizzle reel for their summer programming and it including several big hits, including The Morning Show. Yet, there was nothing in regards to the Asimov adaptation. This tends to mean that to us, we are going to be waiting until at least September to see the third season on. We do think it is coming at some point this year, and you really just have to hope that there is some sort of extensive marketing campaign all around. Why wouldn’t there be?

Just consider for a moment the long and crazy road that season 3 has had, whether it be starting up production, going on break for the industry strikes of 2023, behind-the-scenes changes, and then eventually finishing things up. That is without even knowing whether or not there is going to be more beyond that, and it feels like there is going to be a certain amount of mystery around that for quite some time. It could ultimately just come down to performance.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Foundation season 3 when it arrives?

