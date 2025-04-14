The Neighborhood season 7 episode 17: Dave’s disaster

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to learn more about The Neighborhood season 7 episode 17? Of course, there is a lot of comedy ahead — beyond just that, though, you will also see Cedric the Entertainer in the director’s chair!

Really, at the heart of the next new episode is going to be something that has been a part of the show from the very start — a ridiculous odd-couple element where you have people from different walks of life learning to be friends. That often manifests itself in different ways but for this particular story, you are going to see Calvin try his best to be a caretaker-of-sorts for Dave.

If you do want to see further information as to what lies ahead, check out the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Welcome to Your Own Medicine” – After Dave’s disastrous attempt to dunk a basketball, Calvin takes care of his injured neighbor. Also, Gemma befriends a cool mom group while babysitting Daphne, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 21 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what does the remainder of the season look like? Well, there are a handful of stories still to come, with the finale in particular setting the stage for a possible spin-off. That will be a part of the narrative coming up but in addition to that, the writers have to also set up the eighth and final season, as well. We know that the stakes are not always sky-high with a sitcom, but you do want to make sure that a lot of your stories are exactly where you want them to be in terms of establishing the endgame.

