Extracted season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see Extracted season 1 episode 9 arrive on Fox next week, there is so much to be excited about.

So, where do we start? Well, it makes sense to note that there are only a couple of episodes left, so everything for both the survivalists and the family members in HQ is about to be so much more intense. Also, we should note that there is a two-hour installment ahead, so you are going to have a chance to learn so much more about everyone!

As we look towards the endgame, just know that there are secret advantages, bit twists, and also some other shockers before the very end. To get more insight now, just check out the full Extracted season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

With four competitors left in the competition, the families in HQ build alliances and focus on their strategies to keep their survivalist in the competition. A mystery crate creates tension amongst the families as they either keep or trade the items inside the box. A hidden advantage is placed in HQ which will be powerful for whoever finds it first and detrimental to another family. Then, two survival trials take place which include building a torch, racing with it and sacrificing some of their most coveted supplies when faced with possibly relocating their shelters in the all-new “Banished” episode of Extracted airing Monday, Apr 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-109) (TV-14 L,D)

Because this is a brand-new reality show, what is so exciting is that there is a lot uncertainty around every corner. It is hard to say how the series is going to end and because of that, you cannot really predict that any one person is going to be a favorite above anyone else.

