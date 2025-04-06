MobLand season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A look towards ‘Plan B’

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see MobLand season 1 episode 3 — can the series keep its momentum?

Well, the first thing that we should really note here is that the series got off to a great start last week, as the streaming service confirmed that it drew a strong 2.2 million viewers on premiere day. It has a great cast, and we do think that it was somewhat smart for this show to come out while another Helen Mirren series in 1923 is still on the air.

Now if you have not heard too much about the show already, MOBLAND stars Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan as “the head of an organized crime family, fighting for power within a global crime syndicate.” That in itself should tell you that you are going to get a pretty gritty and intense crime drama, and it feels like Paramount+ is the right home for it. Just look at some of the other content they are producing!

As for what lies ahead moving forward?

Well, the title for this story is “Plan B,” and the synopsis below indicates further some of what lies ahead:

Richie makes his move, putting the Harrigans on high alert; Conrad and Maeve lock horns over Eddie but agree on a Plan B; as Kevin prepares for all-out war, Harry kills two birds with one stone; an anonymous tip leads Fisk to the cemetery.

Let’s just hope that the series is able to keep going strong and performing the way that it did from the jump. If that happens, doesn’t it raise the odds significantly that we could see a lot more of it down the road? At this point, we certainly think so.

