Found season 2 episode 18: ‘Missing While Heather’

Next week on NBC, you will have a chance to dive head-first into Found season 2 episode 18. Why not share more details about it now?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that “Missing While Heather” is the title for this story and of course, we do think that there are a number of twists and turns all across the board. This is an unusual episode in that it is named around a singular character, but there is a reason for it. Heather is such a noteworthy person in need of rescue for the team; meanwhile, everyone at M&A is going to be doing this in a rather challenging way. How can you do your job as a massive storm makes life nearly impossible for almost everyone involved?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Found season 2 episode 18 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

04/10/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When severe weather causes mayhem across D.C., M&A is impacted by the effects of the storm as their search for Heather escalates. Margaret confronts a familiar face in connection to Jamie’s abduction. Zeke and Lacey’s relationship is tested. TV-14

As for what is going to be coming up down the line…

Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that there is going to be another episode after this one at a special time on Monday, April 14. What is the reason for that? Well, Law & Order: Organized Crime is taking over the timeslot for a special one-off airing on April 17. After that, it will be coming back to Thursdays, where it will then air once more for the remainder of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Shanola Hampton drama comes back for a season 3; if you want that to happen, watching live and/or telling your friends is the best way to give it a boost.

What are you most want to see moving into Found season 2 episode 18 when it arrives on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







