1923 season 2 episode 6 sneak peek: The confusion of time

Tomorrow on Paramount+ we are going to have a chance to see 1923 season 2 episode 6 — are you ready for what lies ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin this article by noting that we are going to see all sorts of emotional stuff, not that this is a shock given where we are in the run of the series at this point. There are only three episodes left, and we imagine that within that, we are going to see alternating sentiments whether it be hope for the future and also despair over things in the present.

If you head over to Parade right now, you can see a sneak peek for this particular installment that puts things in even greater perspective. After all, within this Cara and Elizabeth have what we would discuss as a pretty difficult conversation about the state of things to come. Even though times are changing, that does not mean that anything is altogether different when it comes to the nature of mankind. This is still a dark and brutal world where a lot of difficult things happen. This is what made this era of history confusing…

By the end of this episode…

Well, let’s just make it clear that we 100% want nothing more than to see a big reunion between Alexandra and Spencer. We do think that it is coming at some point, but will it be soon? We just have to wait and see on that. We still believe that despite a lot of the tough times within this show, we are going to see some sort of happy ending … and there could be a setup for the next chapter of the franchise as well. After all, we do tend to think that a 1944 series or something else is coming.

