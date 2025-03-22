Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 5: More Muse reveals?

As many of you out there may be aware, Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 5 is coming to Disney+ next week, and there are so many different stories to anticipate. Yet, amidst everything that is going on with Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and others, is it wrong to focus a lot of attention on Muse? Let’s just say that we hardly think so at present! This is someone who has made brief appearances in the series so far, but it will ramp up over the course of time.

Not only that, but let’s just note that the producers may already have plans for the character that go beyond what you see this season.

Speaking to TVLine recently, executive producer Dario Scardapane made it very clear that “the Muse run, for lack of a better word, in this story has pretty shocking consequences. And those consequences don’t end … We’re carrying them into Season 2, is the best way I can put it.”

One of the things that may have been nice about developing Born Again in general is having this advance knowledge that there would most likely be another season. After all, this is not something that a lot of other Marvel – Disney shows get a chance to do, and it allowed them to do some more ambitious arcs here. When you consider just how much changed behind the scenes during the Charlie Cox series in general over the past couple of years, it is a miracle what we’ve been left with: A really fascinating and well-constructed show that is largely about seeing these characters tackle evolving crises left and right. Muse is certainly one of the more intriguing parts of the narrative to us at present … and the mystery is a huge part of the reason why.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

