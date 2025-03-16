Watson season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Moriarty returns

Through much of Watson season 1 at CBS, we’ve known that Randall Park’s version of Moriarty is looming behind the scenes. Now, are you ready for him to actually be here? We sure hope so, as his presence is about to be felt in a pretty big way.

The network has confirmed that the series’ Big Bad is going to be front and center for next week’s “Teeth Marks,” and within that, he is likely going to challenge the title character in new ways. That is without even noting whatever is going to be happening when it comes to Watson’s own trauma. We do think that what happens with Sherlock is hovering continuously in his head, and it is hard to see if or when that is ever going to go away.

Do you want a few more details on what else is ahead? Then go ahead and read the Watson season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Teeth Marks” – While Watson and the team help a woman whose memory resets every three minutes, Watson struggles with auditory hallucinations and questions whether someone is behind his current decline. Also, Moriarty plots his next move, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, March 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What will the future hold here?

Well, let’s just say that if you want to see a second season happen for the Morris Chestnut series, you may need to give it a little bit of extra encouragement. After all, there is no official renewal yet at CBS, and this show is actually faring worse in most metrics than its surrounding programs in Tracker and The Equalizer. Do we still think it has universal appeal? Sure, and there are also streaming ratings that are harder to be aware of in advance.

