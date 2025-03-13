Going Dutch season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the events of the season 1 finale on Fox tonight, is there a chance that you are going to see a Going Dutch season 2 happen? Or, are we already at the end of the line?

Of course there are a number of different ways that we could talk about the long-term future of the Denis Leary show, but we can start off here by stating the following: Nothing has been officially decided at present. This is one of those situations that can be tough to figure out for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being tied to whatever the network actually wants when it comes to their lineup of comedies.

When you look solely at the ratings for Going Dutch alone, you could say that they do not inspire some extreme amount of hope in the future. After all, this is a show that barely averaged over a million live + same-day viewers, which would probably get it canceled over at CBS, NBC, or ABC. However, the expectations at Fox in general are a little bit lower than some of those other networks, and that may give it a better chance of sticking around.

For the time being, we will say that if you want to see another season of this show, the best thing that you can probably do is recommend it to all of your friends. Streaming numbers do play an important role in whether or not a show like this comes back but unfortunately, these are not numbers that are revealed to anyone in the public eye. You’ll just have to assume that the show is successful in these metrics if Fox decides to bring it back … but we may not know one way or another here until we get around to April or May.

