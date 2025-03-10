1923 season 2 episode 4 spoilers: How Alexandra moves forward

We know entering 1923 season 2 episode 4 that Alexandra is still facing more horrible trials and tribulations. She’s already gone through unspeakable stuff as she ventures to America, so how does she keep going?

One of the things that we know about humanity in general is that a lot of people do have a breaking point. At this point, it would be fair to imagine that Alex has 100% reached hers. Yet, she’s shown herself to be of stronger stock than most and luckily, she does have a significant driving force underneath everything right now in Spencer. She wants to be back with him, and you are also adding her pregnancy to the mix. This is someone who will fight to the bitter end!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is more of what Julia Schlaepfer had to say about how Alex’s love for her husband does push her forward:

… I think that every struggle and challenge she faces this season just makes her resolve that much stronger to get there. It pushes her forward and empowers her to keep going, and also helps her realize what she’s capable of on her own. No one should have to go through what she goes through, but she gets through it and I think the shift in her is truly her child that she’s carrying. Of course, she needs to get to Spencer, but I don’t think there would be as much urgency if she didn’t have this family that she’s creating and starting with him. It’s not just the two of them off on this wild adventure anymore. It’s something much bigger than both her and Spencer. She’s got to get that baby to Montana.

We do remain hopeful that this is going to happen; however, it is not going to be easy and it could take more episodes to ultimately happen.

What do you most want to see at this point entering 1923 season 2 episode 4 for Alexandra?

