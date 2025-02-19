Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 2 air date, story to come

After the premiere tonight on The CW, do you want to learn more about Good Cop / Bad Cop season 1 episode 2?

Before we go too much further into this piece, let’s just start by illuminating something simple: The real goal of this show in the first place. If you are the network, you are clearly trying to find another series to put alongside Wild Cards, and this one makes a lot of sense. You have mystery and comedic elements, a performer familiar with the network already (see Leighton Meester), and a procedural format where every episode, you see something different. This is also a show that fits into what the network’s target demographic happens to be these days.

To learn a little bit more about the show in general, all you have to do is look below:

GOOD COP/BAD COP is a one-hour procedural dramedy centered around Lou (Leighton Meester, “Gossip Girl”) and Henry (Luke Cook, “Katy Keene,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), an odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force. They must contend with colorful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and with their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown, “Dexter: New Blood,” “Billions”) — who happens to be their father.

What lies ahead from here?

Well, the simplest answer we can give is that episode 2 will air next Wednesday in the same timeslot — this is network TV after all, and a weekly rollout is important. You can learn more now about the second episode (“The King’s Assassin”) below:

While the rest of the force is focused on Big Hank’s (Clancy Brown) annual charity fundraiser, Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook) must investigate the suspicious death of a visiting crypto bro who eats a poisonous mushroom. The episode was written by John Quaintance and directed by Gracie Otto (#102).

