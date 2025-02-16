All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7: The finale!

Are you ready to see All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7 premiere on PBS? Make no mistake that we are more than ready to see some celebrations featuring some core characters. Just as we have in the past with this show, we are celebrating Christmas late!

Why is this happening? Well, the simple answer is that next week’s episode actually aired during the holiday season in the UK, but this is different from Call the Midwife, where their holiday special often precedes the rest of the season. Here, it serves as a form of closure, which does mean we are stuck seeing it a little bit later. Rest assured, though, that even beyond Christmas celebrations, there are still a number of other important stories here. Sure, you are going to have a chance to see some drama, but also a heartfelt story about an animal in need.

For a few more details on everything that is ahead, go ahead and check out the full All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

Skeldale House prepares for Christmas – and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available. Mrs. Hall has figured out how to deliver the ideal Christmas, but when her world is rocked by a worrying news bulletin, the Skeldale family do their best to support her. A young boy arrives at the surgery with an abandoned fox cub and Mrs. Hall can’t help feeling a connection with the animal.

If you did not know already…

You do not have to sit out there wondering whether or not there is another season of the show coming! Another season has already been ordered by PBS and by virtue of that, the door is left open for a number of other adventures and heartfelt stories. There will be more time to discuss it next week, but we tend to think that season 6 will premiere in either the winter or spring of 2026.

