Watson season 1 episode 2 spoilers: More details on ‘Redcoat’

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into Watson season 1 episode 2 — so what can we say in advance?

Well, we know that the premiere did a good job of, more or less, setting the table for what this show looks like. You do have the bones of a rather classic medical drama while at the same time, something a little bit different. The cases are medical mysteries, Watson is still dealing with some grief, and Moriarty is still out there — and played by Randall Park! We can’t speak to how much the latter will impact that is immediately coming up, but his presence could loom throughout the season.

Now as for what exactly you are going to see on episode 2 case-wise, we tend to think that the synopsis below gives you a good sense:

“Redcoat” – Watson and the fellows investigate the perplexing case of a family man with a bullet lodged in his head who insists he is a Scottish soldier and seems to be hiding something nefarious. Meanwhile, Watson looks for clues to whom his estranged wife Mary is dating, and Ingrid tries to work out what her “tell” is when Watson calls her out for lying, on the return of the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Episode 2 is going to be a good test of a couple of different things here. Take, for starters, whether or not the format for the Morris Chestnut series works long-term. Beyond just that, though, you also have the question of if the audience will be there. We know it performed quite well for the premiere, but there’s a difference between getting a good football lead-in and airing in a usual timeslot. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens…

