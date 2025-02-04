FBI season 7 episode 11 spoilers: A look at ‘Shelter’

FBI season 7 episode 11 is coming to CBS next week, so what more can we say about it now? One thing feels pretty obvious: There’s a lot intensity ahead. That is always going to be the case when you have a story titled “Shelter,” especially one that is going to be about some pretty severe subject matter.

Before we go too far into anything more here, let’s also just go ahead and say this: This particular story is not going to be for the faint of heart. If you are going to check it out live, be forewarned that we are talking about a brutal shooting.

Below, you can check out the full FBI season 7 episode 11 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Shelter” – When a gunman opens fire at a homeless shelter in Astoria, the team is led toward a killer with connections to a Mexican cartel, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there still going to be some sort of personal arc over the course of this episode, as well? For now, let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance of this, mostly due to the fact that most episodes do! We always think of this show as a balancing act and the reality here is that doing this is never going to be altogether easy. There is a lot that a show like this has to accomplish, and it also has to be managed within a relatively short amount of time.

Luckily, we do still know this is a long season and there is a ton to be excited about the rest of the way!

