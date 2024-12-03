Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 12/3/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? After some time off for Thanksgiving, is it poised to return with International and Most Wanted?

Well, let’s just start off here by stating that this is not a time to lead you along. After all, all three shows are going to be back! They will return in their typical timeslots and beyond just that, bring you some stories that are pretty darn dramatic and intense. (Of course, there will be some personal sideplots wedged in here as well.)

Want to know a little more about what you can expect? Then just check out synopses for all three of the episodes below…

FBI season 7 episode 6, “Perfect” – The team is called in to track down a serial killer after the bodies of multiple women with the same physical description are found scattered across the city. Meanwhile, Maggie juggles her roles as a guardian to Ella and an FBI agent, on FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 6, “They Paid More” – When a bus full of American volunteers is hijacked in a dangerous section of Morocco, the Fly Team works to locate the missing aid workers and the people who kidnapped them, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 6, “Pageantry” – When an international beauty queen is killed on live television, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to hunt down the killer. Meanwhile, Hana senses that Ethan is hiding something, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Beyond these…

As of right now, it looks as though there will also be new episodes on both December 10 and then the 17th. Then, you have to prepare for another break.

Are you glad that all three of these FBI shows are back following a little time off the air?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

