Found season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Can Gabi trick Sir?

As you prepare to see Found season 2 episode 3 on NBC next week, of course there’s a lot look forward to across the board.

Take, for starters, the following question: Is Gabi about to get one over on Sir? So much of the show is going to be about the back-and-forth, and of course we’re eager to see more of whether Shanola Hampton’s character will actually be able to get one over on him. He is far more elusive this season for obvious reasons and yet, the same vulnerabilities are still there. We definitely tend to think that there are some ways that you can get to him.

Below, you can check out the full Found season 2 episode 3 (“Missing While Lonely”) synopsis with other insight on what all is ahead:

10/17/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Betty Conley, an elderly widower engaged to a convicted murderer, disappears on the day of her wedding. Trent reveals chilling new findings surrounding the death of Sir’s mother. Meanwhile, Gabi baits Sir with a game of cat and mouse involving the case and navigates the fallout within her M&A family. TV-14

Do, we do tend to think that the real function of this particular episode will be the loneliness epidemic that exists within this country, one that can especially impact the elderly. If you feel like you have nowhere else to turn, you could make decisions that you would otherwise choose to avoid a lot of the time. We hope that amidst all the darkness of this show, there is still a reminder that you are not alone.

As for Gabi and Sir, it is our feeling that you are going to be seeing the back-and-forth between the two go on for quite a long time here. Why? Well, the simplest answer is that there is basically no real reason for the producers to rush us to a paradigm shift after we just gone one not long ago.

