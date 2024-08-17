Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premiere date: The latest

It has been a long time coming since we’ve shared an update regarding Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. So, what is happening behind the scenes?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that production is done on the Paramount+ series already and has been for months now. By virtue of that, the next order of business is simply trying to perfect the stories behind the scenes in post-production. This is not an easy process, as it can take several weeks to ensure that everything is perfect and these stories are all ready to go.

So, when will they be ready to go? Let’s just say that 2025 has already been confirmed, and we’re hoping that come spring or summer, we’ll be able to actually see them. Would it be wonderful if they air before then? Sure, but at the same time visual effects for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds understandably take a long period of time. It is better to be pleasantly surprised with an earlier premiere date than disappointed, and we’re sure that everyone involved behind the scenes here is actively aware of this already.

In addition to knowing that season 3 is coming next year, at least we know that season 4 filming is going to be starting up in the spring. One of the luxuries that does come with having renewal news so early is that it allows the creative team a legitimate chance to plan ahead. Isn’t there something tremendously exciting and/or useful about that? We at least tend to think so, since it means that there could be a smaller wait between season 3 and season 4.

As for the story of what could be coming, we really don’t have any unrealistic expectations. So long as we have an arc here that feels fun and unique, we are going to be happy with the end result. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has proven that, perhaps more than any other spin-off, it really captures the unique feel and messaging of the original show.

What do you most want to see moving into Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?

