Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 2 eviction preview

Tonight in the Big Brother 26 house you are going to see the second eviction of the season — so, what’s going to happen?

For most of the past few days, it has felt pretty darn clear that it would be Lisa who is on her way out the door. She’s drawn the ire of too many people, and she’s also thought of as more of a competition threat than Angela. Could the AI Arena change some things? Sure.

Overnight, though, there was hardly too much more that was said when it comes to campaigns. Instead, more discussions were had regarding the future. Tucker confirmed to both Chelsie and Rubina that he knows who has the other power (one that Kimo told him about) — he just didn’t note that it was Quinn who was in possession of it. Meanwhile, it seems more solidified than ever that Makensy is a huge target moving forward, largely to flush out her power. We do tend to think there could be an effort made to separate her and Leah to a certain extent within the game.

So what else could happen today? Well, we do imagine that there will be at least some last-minute campaigning. Tucker seems a little bit paranoid, but he’s 100% staying and there is no reason to worry about that. The only chance of chaos tonight is if Kenney decides to randomly self-evict on the spot, which seems unlikely … though this is also a guy who claims he wants to be on the block every week so that he has two separate chances to save himself. He is a weird example of someone who wants to play part of the game without actually being strategic. (You know, the part of it that you actually need in order to win the show.)

