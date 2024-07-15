Chicago Fire season 13 trailer: When to expect it now

Just this past week, it was officially confirmed that Chicago Fire season 13 is going to be premiering when we get to September, September 25. Isn’t it nice that we have that sort of confirmation on that already? It alleviates a lot of questions, and it also means that our own focus can start to shift more towards some other things.

What are we talking about in particular here? Well, one focus obviously has to be when we are going to see a trailer with some actual footage for what lies ahead, given that NBC has reason aplenty to promote the show and promote it hard. This is going to be an intriguing season, especially since there is a new Chief for the first time ever. How do you opt to handle that?

Well, let’s start by noting here that we would be personally surprised in the event that there is a trailer actually does surface over the next few weeks, but we do think that one will turn up when we get around to mid-to-late August. As to what is in it, a lot of that comes down to who the network is really looking to push the series to. Is the goal to try and court longtime fans of the series, or just casual viewers who may not be too familiar with it? There may be a nod to Severide’s half-brother or some other big stories that are coming, but we do tend to think showing a lot of action (and fires, of course) will be top priority.

There is also at this point one other worthy question that you have to think about here, and it relates to the following: Are we even going to get a substantial trailer at all? NBC does like to lump all three Chicago shows together at times, and we have to prepare for the possibility that they do that here. It may not be something that we want, but don’t be shocked if it happens. (They all deserve individual moments in the sun!)

