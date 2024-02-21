Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘Breakup’

As you try to get yourselves prepared to see Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 5, a story titled “Breakup” is front and center. What will the story be all around it? Obviously, we find ourselves immensely curious. Is this going to be one of those episodes where we all think one thing about it in advance, and then it turns around and becomes about something totally different? We wouldn’t be surprised.

The one thing that we can say is that church-choir politics could be a big part of the story, which are of course immensely complicated since everyone’s got their own history and individual way of doing things. If you want to learn more, just go ahead and check out the full Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

When Barbara’s church choir uses the gym for rehearsals, Ava notices tensions in the group. Jacob’s eagerness for a full social calendar worries Gregory. Melissa and Janine investigate a new substitute.

So what lies ahead on the other side of this? Well, the only bit of bad news that we can share right now is that sooner rather than later, we are going to be getting the first hiatus of the season in early March. This was going to be needed at some point to allow production to stay ahead of where the show is airing. At least if nothing else, you don’t have to worry about it being canceled in the near future — Abbott Elementary has already been renewed for a season 4! That means more comedy, but also chances to learn about this fantastic group of characters.

Hopefully, we are going to see a handful of other twists and turns moving forward — for now, we just love the idea of Melissa and Janine digging into a new substitute like they are a part of the FBI looking to recruit some sort of new asset.

