Fire Country season 2 episode 2: Bode and Gabriela’s future

After the premiere of Fire Country season 2 last night on CBS, it shouldn’t come as a shock that there are questions aplenty about Bode and Gabriela. Do they have a future together? Or, have we reached the end of their story thanks to her engagement to Diego?

There is no question that the Diego part of all this feels really fast — at least to us as viewers. However, in the world of the show the two had already been together for five months at the time they got engaged, and that was two months after Bode basically told Gabriela to move on and forget about her. She still tried to write and visit him but in the end, she wasn’t having it. What we are trying to say is rather simple in that this is an incredibly complicated situation, and it is one that may not lead to any happiness for Max Thieriot’s character.

Is he going to struggle with this engagement? Absolutely, but he also did what he did last season for specific reasons. Speaking about this to TV Insider, here is what executive producer Joan Rater had to say:

Bode loves her so much that he was like, “Walk away from me. Go live your life. I’m doing this out of love.” And obviously, Gabriela has mixed feelings about that. We talked in the writers’ room about this character of Gabriela. She was an Olympian. This girl is used to being the boss and winning, and the Bode thing sort of knocked her back. What does she want? Who does she trust? And we wanted her to come in strong this season. She’s a winner. She gets stuff done. Let’s see this part of Gabriela who decides, I want somebody who’s there for me. I want these things. And Diego is these things.

Gabriela is going to be asking herself these questions about as to what she wants now that Bode’s out, but there is no guarantee that her mind will change on anything. If Bode really does want her back, he will have to find a way to show it.

