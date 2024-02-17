Fire Country season 2 premiere: Are Gabriela, Diego engaged?

We had a feeling entering the Fire Country season 2 premiere that there were going to be some pretty big surprises. Was Bode going to really stay in prison forever?

Well, despite being despondent for a significant chance for the premiere, we actually saw Max Thieriot’s character start to make his way out — largely due to Jake making it pretty darn clear that he had a daughter out there. Bode learning about Genevieve was exactly fueled him to fight his way out of there but, soon after making it back to Three Rock, he learned something that he definitely did not expect: Gabriela was engaged to Diego, her new partner who she’d been working with for a good while.

Remember this: Six months had passed since the end of season 1 when the episode kicked off and at that point, Gabriela and Diego had already been together for four months. Then, the engagement happened following a one-month time jump close to the end of the episode. In Gabriela’s world, it had basically been seven months from when Bode told her to move on. She grieved that relationship and did her best to pursue happiness … albeit offscreen for the most part.

Unfortunately for Bode, learning about this engagement was one of the first things that happened to him once back at Three Rock. He handled it with a brave face, and by saying that he was happy for her. Is he really? Well, at the very least, he may understand why it happened; yet, that doesn’t mean he wants it to take place. We will have to wait and see more of where things go here as we move forward. There is a lot to go still this season!

Are we rooting for Bode and Gabriela? Sure, but we also want them both to be happy in whatever form that takes.

