Fire Country season 2: Is Genevieve Bode’s daughter?

On tonight’s Fire Country season 2 premiere, we got more questions about Genevieve, who is actually Cara’s daughter. Also, could she be Bode’s?

As some of you remember, this is a mystery that was first set up all the way back at the end of the season 1 finale, and it is another significant wrinkle that the writers may be throwing Bode’s way here. Gen was brought up again tonight, but Max Thieriot’s character still does not know the truth about her — or, what at least seems to be the truth.

What makes this so hard at the moment is that if Bode knew the truth, there was a good chance that this would be a motivator for him to get out. Granted, you would also think that Gabriela would be a motivator for him, but he is still down in the dumps over that and convinced that she deserves better than him. Someone has to get through to him at some point … right? We know that he thinks that being locked up is the best place for him but in reality, this is just the sort of place that could ultimately kill him. Heck, he nearly lost his life during the premiere!

Ultimately, we didn’t tend to think that the Fire Country writers would be eager to lay everything out on the table with this right away — after all, they have so many stories that they’re trying to tell right now. Yet, kudos to the show for going ahead and taking this risk when they did. Closer to the end of this episode, Jake told Bode the truth about Gen.

This revelation was enough to fundamentally change everything for Bode and yet, his future still has its uncertainties. Will he be able to spend a lot of time with his daughter? We sure hope so, but he is now back at Three Rock. There are good things that come with that and yet, also still challenges.

