Life & Beth season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the launch of season 2 today, is there a chance at a Life & Beth season 3 at Hulu down the road?

At this point, we should start off by noting that there is a significant case for seeing more of the Amy Schumer series down the road. For starters, she is a reasonably big name for the streaming service to have, and that is without also throwing Michael Cera in there at the same time. On paper, it does feel like there is a great deal of potential for there to be something more.

Unfortunately, we can’t exactly say that anything is guaranteed. We do hope that there’s a chance we get something more, but this is really just going to come down to whether or not the folks at Hulu actually want it. That will depend, first and foremost, on some of the ratings. They are not going to bring the show back unless they feel like it will produce a good bit of revenue for them. That’s just the nature of the TV beast these days.

Speaking per Decider, we can at least say that Schumer herself is interested in coming back for more. Just take a look at what she had to say:

“We want to do it. So, we hope we get to do it. We already have lots of ideas and enthusiasm for it. Hopefully people watch this season and there’s a demand!”

Typically, the way that streaming services work is that they take a few weeks to get a better sense of what the numbers are. From there, they are able to actually make more of an informed decision. Not only does watching the first episode matter, but so does the rest of the season. Otherwise, there is no other real way for the powers-that-be to know that there is a significant demand for something more.

