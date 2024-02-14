Magnum PI season 6 hopes: New billboard offers up Netflix wish

With today being Valentine’s Day, it is clearly a celebration for those we all love — and that, of course, includes Magnum PI. What do we not love? The idea that episodes could be disappearing from Peacock soon, or that there isn’t a subscriber-based streaming platform that has the entire show. This is something that does need to change in order for there to be any more momentum at all towards another season happening after NBC’s disappointing cancellation last year.

If there’s one thing we can say in the midst of this frustration, it is simply this: The fans aren’t giving up! They’ve kept the tradition of weekly billboards going ever since the show concluded, and that includes another one today in Times Square.

If you head over to this particular post on Twitter, you can see more of what we are talking about here. This billboard in particular makes a special request for Netflix to be the fandom’s Valentine, and we 100% understand the desire to make that happen! This is the streaming service that helped to revive Suits as a franchise, and Manifest ended up getting a final season after it performed extremely well there in the case.

Ultimately, the main party who needs to listen to this message are the folks over at CBS Studios, who handle the domestic distribution. Meanwhile, Universal handles it outside of the United States. Because this is a show with multiple parties things are a little bit more complicated, but Netflix is certainly a destination that makes a lot of sense. We would argue even more so with a lot of their major hits not coming until either late this year or early / mid 2025.

When you consider all of this, an acquisition does make some sense — but for now, the best course of action is to continue to get the word out and cross our fingers.

Do you want to see a Magnum PI season 6 happen over at Netflix in particular?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates as they come in.

