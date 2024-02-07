Percy Jackson and the Olympians renewed for season 2

While we do not think that this is altogether stunning news, it is nice to have it confirmed: Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is coming!

In a statement today, confirming the news, here is some of what Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis had to say:

“We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a Season 2 with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

Meanwhile, executive producer and source author Rick Riordan added the following:

“I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

If there was one concern that we had about the future of Percy Jackson at the streaming service, it was the fact that we have seen some other shows get canceled here far too soon. In general, series that do not come from the greater Star Wars or Marvel umbrella have had a pretty tough time. It certainly helps that this show had a dedicated audience, and one that was even more eager to have a certain amount of success following the negative reaction that was out there to the initial movie.

We will have more discussion about a premiere date for season 2 in the relatively near future, but we do think everyone is going to try to get the ball moving here rather fast. After all, isn’t that the thing that makes the most sense? Given that you have a young cast here, we don’t think that they are going to be pushing things back to the point where everyone ages up in some extreme way.

For now, let’s just rejoice that there is another chance to see Riordan’s work adapted in the near future.

What do you think about Percy Jackson and the Olympians being renewed for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







