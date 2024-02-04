Grammys 2024 start time, network, lineup of performers

Are you ready to check out tonight’s broadcast of the 2024 Grammys? Rest assured, it is going to be here sooner rather than later! Also, we hope that it is really going to live up the billing we have in our mind of it being TV’s biggest night.

First and foremost, let’s start here by reminding you that once again, you are going to be seeing the show air on CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Not only that, but you’re going to see Trevor Noah serve as the host! Even though we may no longer be in charge of The Daily Show, you are going to see him in some capacity here.

As for how is going to perform, the list of confirmed performs is both pretty extensive and impressive. Think along the lines of Fantasia, Jon Batiste, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Lenny Kravitz, Annie Lennox, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA, U2, and Stevie Wonder. There are certainly going to be a number of surprises along that, and this is without even noting some of the surprise guests who could be turning up.

Do you prefer to live stream the ceremony tonight? Well, rest assured that you’ll have a chance to check that out over on Paramount+, which is one of the benefits of having that streaming service. We should also remind you that the Super Bowl is going to be airing next week on the service, which gives you another use for it over the next 30 days (along with their own original programming).

If there is one other thing we’d say to expect…

Don’t be shocked if the ceremony goes until well after 11:00 p.m. Eastern. One thing we’ve certainly come to expect with this show in particular is that it is going to run long. From the standpoint of all the content they are bringing to the table, that shouldn’t be a shock.

What do you most want to see moving into the 2024 Grammys?

Are there any nominees that you are especially rooting for? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







