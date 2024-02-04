Saturday Night Live: Jennifer Lopez performs ‘Can’t Get Enough’

We went into tonight’s Saturday Night Live knowing that Jennifer Lopez would be the musical guest … but what did she perform?

Well, J.Lo started off her two-song set tonight with a new song in “Can’t Get Enough,” where she was accompanied by a few background dancers. There is a medley element to the song in particular but beyond that, there was also a lot of energy to this. That’s without even mentioning Latto, who came out midway through for a rap interlude.

It feels a little bit redundant at this point to constantly mention that Lopez is doing all of this at 54 years old, but she remains one of the most consummate performers out there whether it be singing, dancing, or finding a way to constantly reinvent herself. This first performance only a few minutes long and yet, she packed so much in here in between the featured guests, the staging, and also making sure that the entire stage felt like a party. Even if you don’t always love her music, isn’t it easy to have respect for just what she’s able to accomplish?

