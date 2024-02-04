Saturday Night Live return date: Shane Gillis to host

Going into tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live, we absolutely expected to learn more about what was next. Typically, there is a hiatus after three episodes, and then we come back with two or three more down the road.

So, what are we looking at in this particular instance? Go ahead and consider this a big surprise and then some. Shane Gillis is actually going to be hosting the February 24 episode. This is something that a lot of people have speculated about for a while. Meanwhile, 21 Savage will be the musical guest.

Will this end up being the most-watched show of the entire season? It will certainly get headlines. After all, Gillis was originally hired as a part of the cast years ago, but was dropped soon after following the resurfacing of offensive podcast comments. Oddly, there was a corner of the internet that predicted in advance that Gillis would host this season, as he has developed a devoted following online. This is one of those bookings, though, that makes us wonder what the cast themselves thought about this, as we could see there being a little bit of division.

In the minutes that followed Shane’s hosting gig being announced, let’s just say that there were a lot of opinions about it. There are also a lot of questions as to how this came about and why SNL would event want this. Will his past dismissal even be brought up?

If you are rather displeased about this hosting gig, there is a chance that things turn around in early March. We should learn a little bit more about who is going to be hosting that particular show at some point over the next few weeks; at the very least, that is what we’re looking out for.

