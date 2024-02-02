The Mandalorian, Magnum PI actor Carl Weathers dead at 76

Some absolutely devastating news has come out this afternoon — the legend that was Carl Weathers has passed away.

In a statement to Deadline, the actor’s family confirmed his death at the age of 76 with the following message:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers … He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers is one of those rare talents who was known across generations, but for a wide array of different things. Newer fans may best know him for his work both on-camera or behind the scenes on The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, his claim to fame earlier on his career was the Rocky franchise. In between he did a number of noteworthy projects, whether it be shows like Arrested Development (where he played a version of himself) and Magnum PI or movies like Happy Gilmore and Predator. He was also one of the co-stars for the short-lived Chicago Justice, and played his role there across other arms of the greater Dick Wolf universe.

Beyond just his fantastic breadth of work, we will also remember Weathers fondly for his worth and his kindness, someone who treated everyone with respect and had stories to tell for days about his craft and the people he collaborated with over the years. There are not many performers out there like him, and we do think that there will be a near-constant stream of tributes that come out for him over the next few days. We are sure that in particular, The Mandalorian and its greater franchise will do something specific to pay their respects when the next project from that world arrives.

For now, our thoughts and condolences go out to Weathers, and all who loved him, during this difficult time. May his work continue to bring people together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







