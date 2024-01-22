The Way Home season 2 premiere: Chyler Leigh on Kat’s journey

Following the end of The Way Home season 2 premiere, we know that Kat is officially in the past — way back in the past. She and Alice are now in different time periods, and we know that this could cause some strain.

Also, of course there’s a journey for Kat where she’s desperate to find Jacob, and that is going to be a source of plenty of stress on its own. After all, she’s venturing back to the 1800’s! While there are some clues as to what happened there, she doesn’t know the full story — and that is something that she is going to need to explore more and more over time.

Speaking further about this journey to TVLine following the premiere, here is some of what star Chyler Leigh had to say:

What I love about Season 2 [is] we get to understand how Kat is that White Witch at the end [of Season 1], when she says, “Jacob, I’ll be back for you.” So that being the case, we know that he’s somewhere. We know that there is some sort of connection, and she’s found something very significant in the 1800s. … What’s really cool about this is that she doesn’t necessarily know how all of it came to be. And so, even the lore of the White Witch that everybody in the present day knows, we come to understand what that actually means. We come across that in Kat’s search in the 1800s to hopefully find Jacob. So that, thematically, throughout the whole season is just such an amazing journey, and everybody that’s in the 1800s, we come to really see what their role was to play in it, and the origins of the Landry family and the Augustines, and how all of this town, this Port Haven, this place that we, as an audience as well, have come to love so much, we get to really see how it started and who had the biggest impacts on that.

This storyline is honestly one of the ones that we’re most excited to see this season, mostly for the simple reason that it offers a chance to venture into so many different directions all across the board. We’re thrilled to understand more and more of what’s going to happen with Kat in this time … and also how it impacts the present. This entire storytelling device is pretty unique for Hallmark, and we are ready to see what exactly the producers decide to do with it.

