SWAT season 7: Shemar Moore focus of latest poster

As you prepare for the premiere of SWAT season 7, why not check out the latest poster courtesy of CBS? There is a lot to prepare for and yet, the network is actually keeping things simple here.

If you head over to Cinema Blend, you can see the newly-released poster for the upcoming back of episodes premiering next month. This is a show that clearly knows what exactly it is, and also how Shemar Moore is always going to be front and center as the leading man. With him being the only major character present here, you can argue that this poster is basically no different than any other save for the visual aesthetic. Moore is still Hondo, and Hondo is still going to do his best to make the city of Los Angeles safe.

More so than additional posters, at this point we are just hoping that there are some more action-packed previews coming up! This is one of those shows that markets itself the most on explosions, action sequences, and getting Shemar out there to take on some bad guys head-on. We’re sure some of that is coming, even if we’re stuck waiting a little while for it.

If you have not seen the premiere synopsis as of yet, why not take a look at it below? We do tend to think that it sets the stage:

“The Promise” – The team heads to Mexico City to retrieve a fugitive who slipped from Hondo’s grasp 10 years ago. But when things go awry, old wounds are reopened and Hondo is once again on the killer’s trail, desperate to fulfill a decade-old promise, on part one of the season seven premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

