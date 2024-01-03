Fargo season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Fargo season 5 episode 9 arrive — so what can we say?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just throw out there that we are prepared for an absolutely bonkers, hyper-intense episode of the series. “The Useless Hand” is the penultimate one this season, and we do tend to think that a lot is going to happen in a short period of time. Can Lorraine help to save Dot Lyon? It may fall on her at this point.

One thing that we can go ahead and say here is that the FX synopsis for this episode is hilariously one of the shortest in recent memory: “The tide turns.” That’s it. You aren’t getting anything else and in a bizarre way, we’re fine with that. This tends to say just about everything that is needed in order to say the central theme of the story.

Does this mean that Dot is going to have some assistance? For now, we tend to think so! Lorraine is seemingly on her side now after seeing those horrific photos, and we know that both Indira and Witt are. If the three can work together, it would give Witt more of the backup he did not have before. There’s also Wayne, who can help even if this is still far out of his wheelhouse. You’ve also got the mysterious x-factor known as Munch.

Would Gator turn on his father?

While itis easy to rule this possibility out, at the same time we’re not altogether sure that you really can! Remember that Dot seemed to believe that there was something more in him and while he may not be a great or even good person, that doesn’t mean he is a carbon copy of his father. Deep down, there could be something else there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

