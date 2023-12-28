Good Trouble season 5 episode 11 trailer: The path to series finale

Just in case you wanted to get a better sense of what’s ahead on Good Trouble season 5 episode 11, let alone the rest of the season, we have you covered!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview that gives you a much better sense of what lies ahead here across the board for Mariana, Davia, and a number of other familiar faces. With this being the final chapter of the show at Freeform, you can be assured that we are building towards some sort of ending.

First and foremost, let’s remind you that Callie is back! While we can’t speak towards her presence in the remainder of the story, she will have a role as she and Jamie are now engaged … but there is still a lot of tension. Take, for starters, the fact that his family does not seem to be super-stoked about the idea that she is with him, and that could be some conflict that plays out over time. A lot of the extended family will be involved here somewhat, and then there is everything going on at the Coterie.

If there is one person we want to see have an extremely happy conclusion at the end of all of this, it is Callie without question. Just think about everything that she’s gone through already! This is someone who has been around since the start of The Fosters and as it turns out, she’s really the best, continuous thread that we have. We hope that she at least is on the road to the hyper-successful career that she’s always wanted.

There will be stumbling blocks within these final episodes — after all, that’s what we’ve come to know about this world! We just hope there will be victories along the way also.

