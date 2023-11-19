Saturday Night Live: What did Tate McRae perform? ‘Greedy,’ more

Tate McRae was the musical guest for tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode with Jason Momoa. What all did she perform?

Well, we will start off here with an honest admission: At the time that she was first announced to be performing, we hadn’t heard of her. That’s not a slight against her; rather, it’s tied to how old we are and how little we listen to top 40 radio. She’s a Canadian pop star and dancer who, in actuality, performed on So You Think You Can Dance years ago.

So what did she decide to perform tonight? Well, for her first song she chose to do “Greedy,” one of her recent singles. Given that she’s well-known as a dancer in addition to being a singer, we’re not surprised that there were a ton of dance breaks in here. It’s also interesting that the mic was turned up pretty high on her for a lot of the song — just to make sure that her vocals didn’t get lost amidst everything else that was going on here. (Singing and dancing at the same time, while also being in tune, is a pretty hard thing to do.)

The big challenge we would suppose with staging this performance is that the SNL stage is actually really small and because of that, it really doesn’t give you an opportunity to do a lot with the room that you have. She still got in a pretty sizable dance break at the end!

As for the second song…

This was a slower, stripped-down ballad, presumably one for her upcoming album “Think Later.” The title for this song could easily be “Already Gone,” and we’re sure that we’ll be hearing a little bit more about it in the coming weeks. We absolutely understand why she wanted to sing it here — just to show another side of her beyond what she can do as a dancer.

