Harley Quinn renewed at Max for season 5

For those of you who were hoping to see more of Harley Quinn at Max, here is a reason to celebrate today!

In a statement, the streaming service confirmed that they are bringing back the animated series for another batch of episodes — season 5, to be specific. We tend to think this news is extra special when you consider the fact that DC and/or Warner Bros. Discovery have moved past a ton of other properties that were developed prior to the past couple of years. They are consolidating down and hoping to build a brand-new universe, though it remains to be seen here whether or not that is actually going to work.

For now, let’s just celebrate some more fun adventures for Harley, Ivy, and all of the other main characters on board this show!

Here is what Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, had to say about the show coming back:

“The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in season 5.”

Meanwhile, executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey added the following:

“We’re thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy’s continuing misadventures is finally out and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper.”

When will season 5 premiere?

It is really too early to tell at the moment, but our hope is that at some point in the summer or fall next year, we’ll be able to see more. A show like this tends to work best when it is an annual institution, and we have no reason to imagine that this is going to change.

