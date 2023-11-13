The Irrational season 1 episode 8 return date: Why the long wait?

If you are curious about The Irrational season 1 episode 8 return date over at NBC, let’s just say the following: It makes sense to be eager for more! Within the span of just seven episodes, the Jesse L. Martin crime drama has done a great job of introducing this world and a number of notable characters who populate it. We’re of course excited to see where things are going to go from here, even if it’s clear that a little bit of patience is going to be required.

Unfortunately, there is no installment tonight, despite the previous listing for one titled “Scorched Earth.” So what’s going on here? The answer is quite simple: There are no more episodes that are ready to air.

According to a report from TVLine, The Irrational was interrupted midway through production by the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning that they will have to come back and do the remainder of this season. (There are plans for that to happen over the coming weeks.) Our hope here remains that you’ll have a chance to see it back on NBC when we get around to the new year, especially since a long hiatus for a first-year show can be pretty tricky.

The one other thing that we will say for now is simply that we are pretty optimistic in the long-term future here, as the ratings for The Irrational have been solid so far through its first several weeks on the air. We tend to think that broadcast networks are always looking for the next great crime drama in this vein, and this one has both a captivating leading man as well as stories that make a lot of sense for the genre.

Now, fingers crossed that we’ll get a firm return date before too long — the last thing the network should want is to keep people hanging for some long stretch of time.

