Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC with season 1 episode 8?

Is The Irrational new tonight on NBC? We know that after the past few weeks, we’ve enjoyed getting to know Alec as a leading man. Jesse L. Martin is great in the role, and the network has been rather lucky to have a show that feels like a signature crime procedural with a unique star. This is a blueprint for success that worked really well over the course of several years.

Now, of course, comes some of the bad news: You’re going to be waiting for a good while to see what lies ahead. While it appeared at first that we were going to get an installment tonight titled “Scorched Earth,” that is not something that we’re going to get now.

If nothing else, we can at least tell you that there are still some stories left to go this season and for the time being, we do remain optimistic that even more could be coming down the road. After all, if you are NBC, shouldn’t you be hopeful for another season right now? The viewership has been quite good since the premiere, and this also feels like one of those shows that can grow more and more over time.

For the time being, we’d just say not to anticipate too many big differences from what we’ve had a chance to see to date. The Irrational is a show that already knows what it is, and the objective moving forward should therefore be just trying to come up with new cases and challenges for Alec and the rest of the team.

When will more details be released about what’s next?

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for something more within the next week or two. With this being a new show, we do think it’s beneficial if there is a little more intel out there before too long.

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 1 the rest of the way?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







