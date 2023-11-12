Fargo season 5 promo: Dot Lyon’s breaking point

For those who are aware at the moment, the Fargo season 5 premiere is going to be on FX in just over a week. Are you ready? This is going to be a fun and action-packed installment, and there is one person at the center of it all in Dot Lyon.

First and foremost, can we have a celebration here all about Juno Temple? After being one of the best parts of Ted Lasso for three seasons, she really gets to shine here in a completely different sort of role than Keeley Jones. Dot is a midwestern woman who seems on the surface to be totally normal. However, at the same time she harbors a dark past that we are eager to see explored further.

If you head over to the link here, we get what we tend to think is a pretty clear reminder that Dot may be pretty darn dangerous in certain environments. The idea of a breaking point is mentioned for the character, and she also seems to be very-much capable of murder. However, is anyone ever going to catch her if she really is that dangerous? It’s one of the big questions that we’re left to think about.

Also, we’re left to think about how effective one of the area’s most well-known lawmen in Roy (Jon Hamm) is at his job. Based on everything we’re seeing from this guy so far, he seems to be very much about bravado … but is he actually about getting justice the right away? That’s what we have to wait and see on.

Rest assured, this season should prove to be endlessly entertaining — after all, there will be a lot of the same action and humor you’ve come to expect.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

