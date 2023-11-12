Beacon 23 season 1 episode 1: Watch the series premiere free!

For those who are unaware, this weekend marks the premiere of Beacon 23 to MGM+ and it is a cause for great celebration. After all, this show is bringing quite a bit to the table! You’ve got great performances from Lena Headey and Stephan James, and this is also based on the work of Hugh Howey, who has had a pretty great year — after all, remember that he had another show in Silo a little bit earlier this year.

Now, if you are curious in checking out the show, let’s just make it clear: There is a way to watch live for free, and courtesy of the streaming service.

Want to check out the first episode? Well, you can check it out over here. The second episode is also available at present, but you have to subscribe to the service for that.

If you haven’t heard too much about the series yet (or just want to read up before you watch), check out the official Beacon 23 synopsis below:

Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and follows Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

Without giving too much away, we’ll say that Headey and James are fantastic here and this show feels almost at times like a sci-fi stage play. It is exploring a lot of interesting themes such as self-worth and identity, while in a futuristic and unique setting.

