Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 11: Troy’s big move

As we prepare ourselves to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 11 on AMC next week, there is so much to prepare for. Just consider where we are in the run now! In just one week’s time we could see what you could effectively refer to as the beginning of the end, and a showdown between Madison’s side and that if Troy Otto. We know that he is nefarious and wants nothing more than revenge. How far will he go in order to get it? We tend to think anything is possible.

Also, given that there are only two episodes remaining, we also think there’s a chance that we are going to see some of the biggest swings yet for the series.

Want to learn a little bit more on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 11 synopsis below:

Troy leads the horde, and they surround the walls of PADRE; Madison and her folks fight to survive and save what remains.

By the end of the episode, we do think we’ll see a pretty direct lead into whatever the finale will be, which we tend to think involves the future of PADRE. While Fear the Walking Dead has taken on so many different forms from the very beginning, we do think the final one is all about setting up the future. The zombie apocalypse is seemingly never going to stop, so how do you find a way to live with it? That’s the big thing that the show may be trying to pass along.

Of course, we also would not be surprised if one of the characters here ends up surfacing somewhere else, but we don’t think that was the writers’ deliberate plan entering this at all.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

