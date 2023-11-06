The Big Bang Theory spin-off: Chuck Lorre on state of Max series

Many months ago, it was first reported that there was a spin-off for the mega-popular The Big Bang Theory over at Max. This is obviously a way for studio Warner Bros. Discovery to get more people subscribing to the streamer, especially since you can argue that this is the last huge multi-camera comedy to air on TV.

Now, the unfortunate reminder now is that in the months that followed that reveal, the WGA strike likely stalled discussions. Of course, that could’ve been avoided if the streamers and studios gave writers a fair deal sooner, but that didn’t happen … leading to exactly where we are now.

Rest assured, it does still appear as though The Big Bang Theory could be getting a spin-off on Max, but there isn’t too much more to say at present. Speaking to TVLine while promoting his upcoming series Bookie on the streaming service, executive producer Chuck Lorre had the following to say:

“It’s prenatal … Yeah, you don’t talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule. That’s a long way of saying no, I’ve got nothing to say about it other than it’s something that we are discussing.”

One of the big challenges about a possible spin-off right now is figuring out who the focus would be. Remember that Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch have some other projects right now, whereas Johnny Galecki has largely stayed out of the spotlight for the past couple of years. Since you can’t have Leonard without Penny, that doesn’t really matter. The same goes for Howard without Bernadette.

This brings us to Sheldon and Amy. Given that Mayim Bialik balanced Jeopardy! with another show in Call Me Kat, she could do the same here. However, it was Jim Parsons’ desire to move on that sparked, in part, the end of the original series. Would he want to come back? (Him narrating Young Sheldon is hardly much of a workload.)

Where we are getting with all of this conversation is simple: If you are to do a present-day spin-off, it feels like the best option is either Raj or a supporting character like Stuart. Otherwise, do you do another prequel?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

