The Irrational season 1 episode 8: ‘Scorched Earth’

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on The Irrational season 1 episode 8? Of course, there is a lot to discuss!

First and foremost, can we just celebrate for a moment the fact that there is another episode coming next week! Ever since the premiere, NBC has been kind enough to give us a lot of consecutive episodes since the start of the fall, and we’re going to see this happen at least one more time. Beyond “Scorched Earth” on November 13, though, there isn’t too much more clear when it comes to the Jesse L. Martin series.

Heck, there’s not even that much clear when it comes to this particular story at present! NBC has yet to release an official synopsis for what lies ahead yet, so that is another thing that we’re left in the dark on for now. We do, of course, tend to think that Alec is going to have another perplexing case on his hands; this show has already established somewhat of a formula, and we don’t tend to think that there are going to be any big deviations to that coming in the near future.

Now, one thing that is worth noting here is that we are actually a lot closer to the finale than you would necessarily think. The first season of The Irrational is only slated to have ten installments, and that means that there are going to be a few things that are built up and explored pretty fast here.

As for the chances of another season…

For right now, don’t you have to be pretty optimistic? It’s hard to envision a situation here where the show is going anywhere in the near future, thanks largely to the overall performance plus the importance of this particular genre. We do think that procedural shows are going to make more of a comeback when it comes to networks seeking cost-effective programming.

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 1 episode 8 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







