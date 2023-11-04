Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 4?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Is there a chance that we are going to see a fourth straight episode of the show?

Well, let’s start off by saying this: We more than understand why there’d be a desire for something more on the air tonight. After all, we have seen instances in the past where there have been four consecutive SNL episodes on the air, so why not want something similar here? On the surface, you could also say that the series premiered later than expected due to the WGA strike, so it may need to make up for lost time.

However, none of this is actually translating to us getting something new in a handful of hours. Saturday Night Live is entering its first week off during season 49, and the plan is for it to be back next week with a show hosted by Timothee Chalamet. This is the first movie star that we’ve had a chance to see host the show this year, and we think that in general, the SAG-AFTRA strike has caused some hesitation here even if technically, actors are allowed to appear on this show.

While it may be a bummer to have SNL on hiatus tonight, the one thing that we can say as a pseudo-comfort is this — we are still getting more of this show than the bulk of other scripted entertainment during the 2023-24 TV season. The majority of other shows out there on NBC, ABC, and the like will not be back until we get around to 2024.

What about some other upcoming hosts?

Don’t be shocked if NBC waits to see if the SAG-AFTRA strike gets wrapped up over the next week in order to better figure that out. There are two people in particular in Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge we’d like to see take on the job soon, mostly because they were both set to host at the end of last year before the start of the WGA strike canceled the shows. (Even if Culkin has had a chance to host before, we’d still like to see him back!)

