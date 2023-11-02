Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, November 2?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we finally going to be able to dive back into the medical drama and Station 19?

As many of you may very-well know, both of these shows have been off the air for a long time amidst a pretty tumultuous year within the television industry. First, the WGA strike lasted for several months; it may be over now, but the SAG-AFTRA one remains ongoing more than 100 days in. While the writers may be back penning stories for both shows, there are no specific dates as of yet.

With that in mind, we do have to sweep in here and deliver some of the bad news that unfortunately, there are no new episodes for either show tonight, and there won’t be for the remainder of the year at least. The earliest we envision either of them back is late January, but there is also a good chance it could be later than that.

After all, remember the following: The most Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 could do for their upcoming seasons is 13 episodes, and there is a chance that the network wants to hold on to all of them to air without commercial interruption. That could lead to a late February start. There are a lot of factors that are still up in the air; even the 13-episode order is not a sure thing!

The best thing we can all hope for

Honestly, this is not even that complicated! Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that the actors are able to get a fair deal soon and once that happens, production can start up again at the end of the month. It is our feeling that there are going to be major twists and turns ahead for the casts of both shows, and a few small teases can start to surface.

For now, just remember that both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 ended with pretty enormous cliffhangers back in the spring, so there is a lot for both of them to address as we move forward.

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when the two are back?

