Futurama renewed through season 14 at Hulu

If you enjoyed the recent Futurama revival at Hulu, commence your celebrating: There is a lot more coming up!

According to a new report coming in from Variety, the aforementioned streaming service has renewed the show for a season 13 and season 14. This confirms further that the next batch of ten episodes will be referred to as season 12 as opposed to season 11B. (The eleventh season debuted earlier this year.)

When Hulu first made the decision to bring the Matt Groening series back from the dead, they took a legitimate gamble that it would still have the cult audience it once did. Futurama has had a pretty roundabout run over the past couple of decades and yet, it continues to find ways to shine. This past season in particular managed to take on some relevant topics like global conglomerates and cryptocurrency, while also giving them a fun and futuristic spin. We do not imagine that this is going to change anytime soon.

Of course, it makes all the sense in the world for Hulu and parent company Disney to also remain in business with Groening, given that the first 34 seasons of The Simpsons are all available over on Disney+. Meanwhile, the current season is available on Hulu for you to check out. Animation has a dedicated audience, and it is also the sort of thing that can be programmed at any time. It is a little less complicated to put together than live-action, and the most important thing here is that they manage to keep their core cast. (We know that there were some fears about that entering the Hulu revival, but everything worked out in the end.)

For now, we expect Futurama season 12 to premiere at some point in 2024. We will see what happens after the fact leading into the two seasons that follow.

Are you thrilled to be getting a Futurama season 13 as well as season 14 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates that we do not want you to miss here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







